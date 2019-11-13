Avengers Endgame deleted scene shows Iron Man meet his daughter after death. Watch here

hollywood

More than half a year since its release, fans have finally been treated to a much talked-about, deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame. The scene shows Iron Man meet his daughter Morgan as a grown up, after he just snapped half the universe back to life, sacrificing his own life in the process.

The emotional scene was added as bonus with Avengers: Endgame as it finally arrived on Disney’s own streaming service, Disney+. Multiple other Marvel movies were also added to the recently-launched platform.

The scene shows Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark arrive in the Soul Realm after his death. There, he is greeted by Morgan, who is played by 13 Reasons Why’s Kathrine Langford. She tells him of how his heroic act saved everyone’s lives and he finally realises that the plan did work. “Yea. It worked for me. I got to live, grow up. for you, I can’t answer,” she tells him. Tony worries if he has made a bad decision but she tells him that though it will be hard for him to let go, she is proud of him.

They bid each other goodbye with a hug. Morgan says, “I love you.” Tony replies, “I love you, 3000.”

The scene was removed as the directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, felt it ‘was too many ideas in an overly complicated movie.’ “There was an idea that we had that Tony was gonna go into the metaphysical way station that Thanos goes into [in Infinity War]. There was going to be a future version of [Stark’s] daughter in that way station,” Joe Russo told HappySadConfused in May. “We showed it to a test audience and it was really confusing for them. What we realized about it was we didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter,” he had added.

Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, emerged as the most successful film ever made with a box office haul of $2.79 billion. It dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar from the top spot after 10 years.

