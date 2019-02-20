Avengers: Endgame will be Gwyneth Paltrow’s last as Pepper Potts, announces retirement from MCU

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow has bad news for her fans. She has said that she will no longer play Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame.

In a recent interview to Variety, Paltrow said she has grown ‘too old to wear the suits’. “I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point... I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friend with Jon Favreau(Iron Man director). It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans,” she said.

However, she also added that she will be up for a cameo whenever she is needed. “I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about,” she said. “Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark and Pepper Potts.

One thing to notice, however, is how Paltrow said she is too old to wear the suits. Interestingly, she never wore a suit in any of the Iron Man or Avengers movies so far. The only time she did was when Tony traps her in his suit to save her from their collapsing home upon a missile strike in Iron Man 3. It is quite unlikely that the she grew tired of just that bit.

What she could instead be talking about is wearing superhero suits for Avengers: Endgame. Paltrow shared a picture of herself from the sets of Avengers, wearing a spandex suit last year. Upon realising the goof-up, she deleted the picture soon enough. Marvel fans, therefore assumed she will be seen in a costume of some kind in Avengers: Endgame. Her latest interview substantiates the theories even more.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26. It is directed by the Russo Bros and stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and all the rest of MCU minus the ones assumed dead.

