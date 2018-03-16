Avengers Infinity War: Ahead of new trailer today, here are 5 things we know about the film so far

A new Avengers: Infinity War trailer is expected to drop on Friday. Marvel teased the second official trailer - there has been a teaser, a Super Bowl spot, and even one in Hindi so far - on Twitter on Thursday and the directors, Joe & Anthony Russo, also posted a cryptic tweet about it.

Infinity War is expected to be one of the biggest films of the year. It’s the 19th overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began 10 years ago with Iron Man. The series has gone on to become the most successful film franchise in history, with $14 billion in theatrical grosses so far. Another Disney property, Star Wars, is at a distant number 2, with $8 billion.

Infinity War is being marketed as the penultimate chapter in the larger Marvel saga. The villain, Thanos, has been teased in bits and pieces since the first Avengers movie in 2012. And the thread connecting these movies has been the quest to locate and unite all the infinity stones, which is what Thanos will finally accomplish in Infinity War, it seems.

So here are 5 things we can expect from the film:

You’re going to cry

The Hulk and Black Widow share a quiet moment in Avengers: Age of Ultron. (Marvel)

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Incredible Hulk in the Marvel movies, might have confirmed fans’ worst fears when he told the Toronto Sun that “there’s going to be a lot of messes in the theatre.” He was referring to rumours that the movie might kill off a major character, possibly Iron Man or Captain America.

The film is set a couple of years after Civil War

Black Widow and Captain America in a still from The Winter Soldier. (Marvel)

It’s common for Marvel movies to be set rather close to each other - both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Black Panther were set mere months after the events of Civil War - but Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow, revealed that Infinity War might buck this trend. She told EW that the film takes a two-year leap from Civil War. Also, Joe Russo told ComicBookMovie.com that Infinity War is “a direct corollary to the end of Civil War. You’re coming into this film with the ramifications of that film at the forefront of this movie.”

The Russo Brothers, who directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, are also directing the fourth Avengers movie, shot simultaneously with Infinity War, and expected to release in 2019. The film will be a culmination of the MCU as we know it.

Thor will play a significant part but Hawkeye is ‘on his own journey’

Thor teams with Rocket and Groot in Infinity War. (Marvel)

The promos so far have teased what appears to be a side plot that involves Thor, fresh from cancelling Ragnarok (and delivering his most successful solo movie), teaming up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, fresh from saving the galaxy (again, as Rocket likes to point out). But have you noticed the complete absence of Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye from the promotional material? Well, there’s a reason for that. The Russos told Collider that Clint Barton is ‘on his own journey’ in Infinity War, after being arrested for supporting Cap in Civil War. He has however, been spotted on set. But since both Avengers movies were shot simultaneously, it’s difficult so say if he will appear in this one.

Captain Marvel might make a cameo

While nothing has been confirmed so far, eagle-eyed fans were convinced they spotted Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel in the last trailer. Larson was also spotted filming scenes in costume, which could very well be for a cameo in Infinity War since her solo movie wasn’t expected to begin filming in January.

Black Panther will bring the tech

Infinity War will feature a major action sequence set in Wakanda. (Marvel)

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man has been the tech wizard of the Avengers so far, supplying the team with state-of-the-art weapons and gizmos, but with T’Challa’s decision to share his nation’s wealth with the rest of the world, that might soon change. At the end of Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa announces that the nation of Wakanda will no longer keep its technological advancements a secret. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Boseman teased that Wakanda’s contribution might be significant in fighting Thanos. Using the tech organically “is all part of Infinity War, using it to the advantage of the Avengers and the Guardians. So, I think that’s what you will see,” he said.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston. It is scheduled for an April 27 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more