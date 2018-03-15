Avengers: Infinity War directors share cryptic tweet that’s sending fans into speculation overdrive

On Thursday, brothers Joe & Anthony Russo, the directors of the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, shared a cryptic tweet that has fans speculating everything from a new trailer to the underbelly of Marvel reddit. “Give trailer infinity,” they wrote, and promptly received thousands of retweets and likes.

While most fans guessed that the tweet was signalling the arrival of a new trailer - we’ve seen two so far, in addition to one in Hindi - there were other conspiracies in the mix as well.

༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ GIVE TRAILER INFINITY ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 14, 2018

Here are some responses:

pic.twitter.com/lWASl6vtyR — Get Out by The Shape of my Name (@josh_rocko) March 14, 2018

Lol you’re overthinking.. it’s a reference to a MCU reddit meme — TrailerTrack (@trailertrack) March 15, 2018

Meanwhile, Marvel co-president Louis D’Esposito asked fans to “be patient.”

Be patient. It’s coming. Please don’t throw a moon at us #AvengersInfinityWar — Louis D'Esposito (@louisde2) March 9, 2018

The Russos got the gig after propelling the Captain America franchise to great heights. Both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War were critical and financial successes. And with the departure of Joss Whedon, who directed the first two Avengers movies, the Russos were promoted. They’re also directing the fourth Avengers movie, shot simultaneously with Infinity War, and expected to release in 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston. It is scheduled for an April 27 release.

