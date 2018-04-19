Avengers Infinity War ending spoiled? Unlikely source reveals major plot points

While the Russo brothers, the directors of the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel, have gone on record as saying that they kept the ending of the film a secret from even members of the cast, going to the extent of handing out fake scripts, shooting decoy scenes and multiple endings to keep everyone guessing, the unlikeliest of sources has perhaps spoiled a significant plot point.

According to Express.co.uk, a new LEGO set titled Thanos: The Last Battle, reveals key descriptions of events that could be what happens in the film. The set in question includes the characters Thanos, Iron Man, Star Lord and Gamora. We’ve already seen them interact with each other in the several trailers Marvel has released for the film, particularly the orange-hued action sequence in which we’ve seen Thanos punch Iron Man to the ground as Star Lord shoots at him from a distance.

The inclusion of Gamora in this set is also revealing - she is Thanos’ estranged daughter, who, with her sister Nebula, have serious daddy issues that the film will address. We’ve also seen a quick glimpse of what looks like a flashback featuring a young Gamora and Thanos, and we’ve also seen another shot in which the Mad Titan holds Gamora’s tiny green hand in his.

According to the report, here are the instructions: “Shoot at Thanos from the ship’s thorns. Open the cockpit and attack the space bike along with Star Lord and Gamora. Avoid the blows of Thanos’s huge sword and use Iron Man’s power units to defeat Titan’s supervillain. Having won, grab the golden glove of infinity and fly away.”

It’s unclear if the events described here have been taken directly from the film, but if this transpires, then it would mean that Infinity War ends with Thanos losing the Infinity Gauntlet - in the film, it is the Gauntlet, and the six Infinity Stones that power it, that brings Thanos to Earth.

The report also suggests that it is because of this victory that the Avengers are able to perform time travel, as has been evidenced by the numerous set pictures from Avengers 4, in which we see the heroes travelling back to what look like scenes from previous Marvel movies. They accomplish this thanks to the Time Stone, which they now possess.

We’ll only find out if these theories turn out to be true on April 27, when the film releases. Until then, you can spend Rs 7500 on the LEGO set.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (?), Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd (?) and Tom Hiddleston.

