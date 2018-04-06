Avengers Infinity War expected to smash opening weekend with Rs 1299 crore debut

Pre-release tracking figures for Avengers: Infinity War, one of the most anticipated movies for the year, suggest that the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will open to between $175-200 million in its US debut.

According to Variety, the film is exceeding expectations and is lining up for a debut in the range of the first two Avengers movies. Pre-release tracking for Marvel’s previous movie, Black Panther, began at $120 million, but the film ended up making $202 million in its opening weekend in the US. “Only seven other films in history have topped $175 million in their debuts and only five have hit the $200 million mark,” the report notes.

Two of the five movies to have opened to more than $200 million (Rs 1200 crore) include Marvel’s Avengers ($207 million in 2012) and Black Panther. Avengers: Age of Ultron made $191 million in its opening weekend in 2015, and it is followed by Captain America: Civil War’s $179 million debut in 2016.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston.

The film is scheduled for an April 27 release and is expected to kick off a solid summer movie season that includes Solo: A Star Wars Story, Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

