 Avengers Infinity War London fan event sees biggest of stars celebrating enigma | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 09, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Avengers Infinity War London fan event sees biggest of stars celebrating enigma

Avengers: Infinity War is expected to be a number spinner at the box office. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 27, 2018.

Avengers Infinity War Updated: Apr 09, 2018 17:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Avengers: Infinity War is directed by the Russo Brothers. (Photo: Marvel Universe/Twitter)
Avengers: Infinity War is directed by the Russo Brothers. (Photo: Marvel Universe/Twitter)

Marvel Universe is leaving no stone unturned in making the release of Avengers: Infinity War a grand event worldwide. On Sunday, the promoters of the film arranged a fan event in London where 30 minutes of the film were screened. Most of the stars came to the event and mingled with the audience.

The team of Avengers: Infinity War was greeted by screaming fans. Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen and Tom Hiddleston were present at the event.

Pre-release buzz for Avengers: Infinity War, one of the most anticipated movies for the year, suggests that the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will open to $175 to $200 million in the US.

The film is exceeding expectations and is lining up for a debut in the range of the first two Avengers movies. Pre-release tracking for Marvel’s previous movie, Black Panther, began at $120 million, but the film ended up making $202 million in its opening weekend in the US.

Avengers: Infinity War also stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Paul Bettany.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, the film is scheduled for an April 27 release.

tags

more from Avengers Infinity War
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature