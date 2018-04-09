Avengers Infinity War London fan event sees biggest of stars celebrating enigma

Marvel Universe is leaving no stone unturned in making the release of Avengers: Infinity War a grand event worldwide. On Sunday, the promoters of the film arranged a fan event in London where 30 minutes of the film were screened. Most of the stars came to the event and mingled with the audience.

The team of Avengers: Infinity War was greeted by screaming fans. Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen and Tom Hiddleston were present at the event.

See the photos from the Marvel Studios’ @Avengers: #InfinityWar red carpet fan event in London! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/9eUf7Tbfn7 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 9, 2018

Pre-release buzz for Avengers: Infinity War, one of the most anticipated movies for the year, suggests that the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will open to $175 to $200 million in the US.

See the photos from the Marvel Studios’ @Avengers: #InfinityWar red carpet fan event in London! (2/3) pic.twitter.com/aSTQt846YB — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 9, 2018

The film is exceeding expectations and is lining up for a debut in the range of the first two Avengers movies. Pre-release tracking for Marvel’s previous movie, Black Panther, began at $120 million, but the film ended up making $202 million in its opening weekend in the US.

See the photos from the Marvel Studios’ @Avengers: #InfinityWar red carpet fan event in London! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/8Nk8di3SyB — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 9, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War also stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Paul Bettany.

📷| Tom at the infinity war event at Television Studios in White City, London . 😍 #1 pic.twitter.com/r5K4IrPiEt — Tom Holland Updates (@DailyTomHolland) April 8, 2018

Directed by the Russo Brothers, the film is scheduled for an April 27 release.