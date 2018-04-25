Avengers: Infinity War’s (less than perfect) Rotten Tomatoes score revealed

The embargo on Avengers: Infinity War reviews was lifted late Tuesday, and the critics are saying that Marvel’s 19th film is a spectacular addition to their roster, if a little cluttered. The film’s Rotten Tomatoes score currently stands at a healthy 86%.

For comparison, the first Avengers movie scored a 92% and Avengers: Age of Ultron’s more mixed response resulted in a 76% score. The highest rated Marvel movie is Black Panther (96%) while the lowest rated film in the series is Thor: The Dark World (66%).

Reactions to Infinity War have been largely positive, with critics praising the Russo Brothers’ handling of the large ensemble cast, Thanos, and the ending. But several others also said that the film’s bloated run time and plot didn’t work in its favour.

Rotten Tomatoes’ consensus says, “Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.”

Four negative reviews came from high profile publications such as Chicago Tribune, the New York Times, Los Angeles Times and Time Magazine. Michael Phillips of the Tribune wrote, “Ten years ago this month, the Marvel universe was launched with the fresh, lively, relatively easygoing Iron Man. It seems more like 100.” The Times’ AO Scott wrote, “The noisy, bloated spectacles of combat were surely the most expensive parts of the movie, but the money seems less like an imaginative tool than a substitute for genuine imagination.”

There are, however, only 13 negative reviews currently listed on the review aggregator site. Of the less than 100 professional reviews in so far, almost 80 are positive.

The Toronto Sun’s Peter Howell wrote that Infinity War is a “deeply satisfying tale of pathos and wit that manages to credibly link dozens of characters, multiple narrative threads and innumerable arguments.” Nerdist’s Drew McWeeny promised that, we’ll “be shocked how well they pull it off.”

The film currently has an average rating of 7.5/10, which is higher than Ultron’s 6.7, but lower than the first Avengers’ 8.

This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from Avengers: Infinity War, premiering on April 27. (AP)

The film releases on April 27 and stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (?), Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd (?) and Tom Hiddleston.

