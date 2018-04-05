 Avengers Infinity War: You might have missed these details about Iron Man, Spider-Man’s new suits | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Avengers Infinity War: You might have missed these details about Iron Man, Spider-Man’s new suits

Marvel fans have already begun dissecting the newly released character posters for Avengers: Infinity War, and they’ve discovered hidden details about the Spider-Man and Iron Man suits.

Avengers Infinity War Updated: Apr 05, 2018 18:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Avengers Infinity War is scheduled to release on April 27.
Avengers Infinity War is scheduled to release on April 27.

It didn’t take long for Marvel fans to begin dissecting the slate of new character posters for Avengers: Infinity War unveiled on Wednesday. A Reddit user focused on the individual posters for Iron Man and Spider-Man, zoomed in, and discovered details that could signal a far more significant relationship between the two.

As per Screenrant and Comicbook.com, the Reddit user V-sm discovered that both the Iron Man and Spider-Man suits seem to have been made from the same material. And since we already know that Tony Stark’s new suit will use the ‘bleeding edge’ technology - or nanotechnology that permits the suit’s material to envelop the person who’s wearing it - then Spidey’s new suit could also possess the same capabilities.

We already knew that Peter Parker’s new Spidey suit was designed by Stark - Peter refused the fancier version at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, but his adventures into space in Infinity War could have perhaps made him change his mind.

Robert Downey Jr returns as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Infinity War, while Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, which he first played in Captain America: Civil War. Holland will return as the character in a sequel to Homecoming, which will be helmed by returning director Jon Watts.

Avengers: Infinity War, the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is scheduled to release on April 27.

You can read all our coverage of Avengers: Infinity War here.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from Avengers Infinity War
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature