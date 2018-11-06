Avengers star Chris Hemsworth is stuck in the ‘beautiful chaos’ of India’s traffic jams. See pics

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth was overwhelmed when he saw cars, auto-rickshaws and bikes causing a traffic jam on the streets of Ahmedabad -- a scene he described as a "beautiful chaos". Nevertheless, he has expressed gratitude for the love he has received in the country.

"Beyond thankful for the kindness and generosity that the people of India have extended to us while making our little film here," Hemsworth posted on Instagram along with three photographs in which he is surrounded by fans, especially children.

In one image, he is seen clicking a selfie with the crowd, while in another, he warmly holds on to some children's hands.

Hemsworth, who famously plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, is in India to shoot the Netflix film Dhaka. A latest Instagram Story shared by him on Sunday night shows him panning the camera to the outside scene from the backseat of his car.

"Beautiful chaos," he wrote along with the first story in which he is also heard imitating the cacophony of the horns by saying: "Beep beep."

In another video captioned "Traffic is flowing", he says, "It's a good system this one... Here we are in the intersection, and no one is really moving, except our car going on the wrong side of the road... What is happening? Oh, the tuk tuks are out... The horns are on."

Hemsworth flew into India last week. He started shooting for Dhaka on November 3, and shared some glimpses from on and off the sets with his Instagram followers.

He especially loved a "welcome package" in his hotel room. It included an edible chocolate picture frame with his Thor look, and a chocolate version of Thor's iconic hammer.

The actor is likely to also shoot in Mumbai for the film, which is reportedly an action film in which the actor plays a character that has to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy.

