BAFTA nominations: Joker leads with 11 nods, Joaquin Phoenix to compete against Leonardo DiCaprio for Best Actor
The nominations for BAFTAs were announced on Tuesday and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker earned the most nods.hollywood Updated: Jan 07, 2020 14:04 IST
Dark drama Joker led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday, earning 11 nods at the United Kingdom’s top movie honours. Martin Scorsese’s gangster movie The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood followed with 10 nominations each.
Immersive World War One drama 1917 got nine nominations. The movie, which uses a long-shot format to follow two young British soldiers sent on a mission across enemy lines, triumphed at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony where it picked up best drama and best director for Briton Sam Mendes.
Our nominees for Best Film:— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 7, 2020
🎥 1917
🎥 The Irishman
🎥 Joker
🎥 Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
🎥 Parasite#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/gP2fxfuUiF
The four movies will compete against South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s darkly comic Parasite for best film at the February 2 awards in London as well as for best director.
Joaquin Phoenix’s turn in Joker, where he transforms from vulnerable loner into confident villain, won him a BAFTA leading actor nomination. He will compete against Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story, Taron Egerton in Elton John musical biopic Rocketman and Jonathan Pryce in papal drama The Two Popes.
Nominees for leading actress featured Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, Jessie Buckley for Wild Rose and Renee Zellweger for Judy, in which she plays actress Judy Garland, a role which won her a Golden Globe on Sunday.
Here’s a full list of nominees:
Best film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best British film
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)
Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)
Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer/director)
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (writer/director)
Film not in the English language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack
Best animated film
Frozen II
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Best director
1917 – Sam Mendes
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Best original screenplay
Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho,
Best adapted screenplay
The Irishman -Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten
Best actress
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best actor
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best supporting actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best score
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best casting
Joker
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes
Best cinematography
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse
Best editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best production design
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best make up & hair
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
Best sound
1917
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best special visual effects
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker
Best British short animation
Grandad Was a Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
Best British short film
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
The Trap
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward
BAFTA fellowship
Kathleen Kennedy
