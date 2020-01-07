BAFTA nominations: Joker leads with 11 nods, Joaquin Phoenix to compete against Leonardo DiCaprio for Best Actor

hollywood

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 14:04 IST

Dark drama Joker led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday, earning 11 nods at the United Kingdom’s top movie honours. Martin Scorsese’s gangster movie The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood followed with 10 nominations each.

Immersive World War One drama 1917 got nine nominations. The movie, which uses a long-shot format to follow two young British soldiers sent on a mission across enemy lines, triumphed at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony where it picked up best drama and best director for Briton Sam Mendes.

Our nominees for Best Film:



🎥 1917

🎥 The Irishman

🎥 Joker

🎥 Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

🎥 Parasite#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/gP2fxfuUiF — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 7, 2020

The four movies will compete against South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s darkly comic Parasite for best film at the February 2 awards in London as well as for best director.

Joaquin Phoenix’s turn in Joker, where he transforms from vulnerable loner into confident villain, won him a BAFTA leading actor nomination. He will compete against Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story, Taron Egerton in Elton John musical biopic Rocketman and Jonathan Pryce in papal drama The Two Popes.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan’s holiday with sons, parents Rakesh and Pinkie is all about being a ‘modern family’. See pics

Nominees for leading actress featured Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, Jessie Buckley for Wild Rose and Renee Zellweger for Judy, in which she plays actress Judy Garland, a role which won her a Golden Globe on Sunday.

Here’s a full list of nominees:

Best film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best British film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)

For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)

Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)

Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer/director)

Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (writer/director)

Film not in the English language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

Best animated film

Frozen II

Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Best director

1917 – Sam Mendes

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker - Todd Phillips

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Best original screenplay

Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho,

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman -Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten

Best actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best score

Advertisement

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best casting

Joker

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

Best cinematography

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans ’66

The Lighthouse

Best editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best production design

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best make up & hair

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

Best sound

1917

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best special visual effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker

Best British short animation

Grandad Was a Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

Best British short film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

The Trap

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Micheal Ward

BAFTA fellowship

Kathleen Kennedy

Follow @htshowbiz for more