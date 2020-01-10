e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Hollywood / BAFTA to conduct ‘careful and detailed review’ after diversity row in nominations

BAFTA to conduct ‘careful and detailed review’ after diversity row in nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts is going to review the nominations announced earlier this week.

hollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2020 19:48 IST

Press Trust of India, London
The BAFTAs have only white faces in Lead Actor, Actress, Supporting Actors and Actress categories.
The BAFTAs have only white faces in Lead Actor, Actress, Supporting Actors and Actress categories.(BAFTA/Marc Hoberman)
         

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) will conduct a “careful and detailed review” of its voting process, days after it was criticised for the lack of diversity in nominations for its annual film awards. Talking to Variety, Marc Samuelson, chair of BAFTA’s film committee, the review will be done “within and outside the membership”.

He further said that all the voices will be heard and any changes agreed upon will be in place in time for voting for the 2021 awards. “There is absolute openness to change, and the organization made clear its position on the noms and that it was not satisfied. Change is required – what that is, is complex and needs calm, careful thought,” he added.

 

 

Samuelson had previously said the lack of diversity in the nominations is “infuriating” but blamed the film industry for not bridging this gap. “Infuriating lack of diversity in the acting noms. It’s just a frustration that the industry is not moving as fast as certainly the whole BAFTA team would like it to be,” he had said.

 

 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war: ‘Don’t make this a national issue, such goons are in every college’

The nominations, which were announced on Tuesday, have been led by male players of the industry with categories such as best film and best director saw no women making it into the last five. Greta Gerwig and Lulu Wang, who have received critical acclaim for their films Little Women and The Farewell, were snubbed by the BAFTAs. Gerwig, however, managed to get a nod in best adapted screenplay.

The film body also received backlash on social media and soon after #BAFTAsoWhite was trending on Twitter. The hashtag was inspired from the #OscarsSoWhite movement that started in 2017 after the Academy Awards turned out to be an all-white affair.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Detention order of 26 detained under Public Safety Act in J-K revoked
Detention order of 26 detained under Public Safety Act in J-K revoked
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
Ind vs SL Live Score: Dhawan nears fifty, India edge closer to 100
Ind vs SL Live Score: Dhawan nears fifty, India edge closer to 100
Kashmiris welcome Supreme Court order, hope to log in soon
Kashmiris welcome Supreme Court order, hope to log in soon
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Ajay Devgn says Tanhaji and Chhapaak should both do well
Ajay Devgn says Tanhaji and Chhapaak should both do well
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News