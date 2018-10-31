BBC reveals list of 100 best foreign language films, only one Indian movie finds spot

The BBC has unveiled their list of the 100 best foreign-language films of the 21st century. Over 200 critics from 43 countries took part in the poll, which judged Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai as the number one film not in the English language.

The poll narrowed down 100 films from 67 different directors, from 24 countries, and in 19 languages. “27 of the highest-rated films were in French, followed by 12 in Mandarin, and 11 each in Italian and Japanese,” according to the BBC. However, only one Indian film has made it to the list, Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali, which was released in 1955 and placed at number 15 on the list.

The BBC noted that a quarter of the film’s listed were East Asian, but curiously, none of the six Japanese critics who took part voted for a single Kurosawa movie. Regrettably, the BBC admitted that only four of the 100 films have been directed by women. Although 45% of the critics who responded are women.

Here is the full list:

100. Landscape in the Mist (Theo Angelopoulos, 1988)

99. Ashes and Diamonds (Andrzej Wajda, 1958)

98. In the Heat of the Sun (Jiang Wen, 1994)

97. Taste of Cherry (Abbas Kiarostami, 1997)

95. Floating Clouds (Mikio Naruse, 1955)

94. Where Is the Friend’s Home? (Abbas Kiarostami, 1987)

93. Raise the Red Lantern (Zhang Yimou, 1991)

92. Scenes from a Marriage (Ingmar Bergman, 1973)

91. Rififi (Jules Dassin, 1955)

90. Hiroshima Mon Amour (Alain Resnais, 1959)

89. Wild Strawberries (Ingmar Bergman, 1957)

88. The Story of the Last Chrysanthemum (Kenji Mizoguchi, 1939)

87. The Nights of Cabiria (Federico Fellini, 1957)

86. La Jetée (Chris Marker, 1962)

85. Umberto D (Vittorio de Sica, 1952)

84. The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (Luis Buñuel, 1972)

83. La Strada (Federico Fellini, 1954)

82. Amélie (Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 2001)

81. Celine and Julie go Boating (Jacques Rivette, 1974)

80. The Young and the Damned (Luis Buñuel, 1950)

79. Ran (Akira Kurosawa, 1985)

78. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Ang Lee, 2000)

77. The Conformist (Bernardo Bertolucci, 1970)

76. Y Tu Mamá También (Alfonso Cuarón, 2001)

75. Belle de Jour (Luis Buñuel, 1967)

74. Pierrot Le Fou (Jean-Luc Godard, 1965)

73. Man with a Movie Camera (Dziga Vertov, 1929)

72. Ikiru (Akira Kurosawa, 1952)

71. Happy Together (Wong Kar-wai, 1997)

70. L’Eclisse (Michelangelo Antonioni, 1962)

69. Amour (Michael Haneke, 2012)

68. Ugetsu (Kenji Mizoguchi, 1953)

67. The Exterminating Angel (Luis Buñuel, 1962)

66. Ali: Fear Eats the Soul (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1973)

65. Ordet (Carl Theodor Dreyer, 1955)

64. Three Colours: Blue (Krzysztof Kieślowski, 1993)

63. Spring in a Small Town (Fei Mu, 1948)

62. Touki Bouki (Djibril Diop Mambéty, 1973)

61. Sansho the Bailiff (Kenji Mizoguchi, 1954)

60. Contempt (Jean-Luc Godard, 1963)

59. Come and See (Elem Klimov, 1985)

58. The Earrings of Madame de… (Max Ophüls, 1953)

57. Solaris (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1972)

56. Chungking Express (Wong Kar-wai, 1994)

55. Jules and Jim (François Truffaut, 1962)

54. Eat Drink Man Woman (Ang Lee, 1994)

53. Late Spring (Yasujirô Ozu, 1949)

52. Au Hasard Balthazar (Robert Bresson, 1966)

51. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (Jacques Demy, 1964)

50. L’Atalante (Jean Vigo, 1934)

49. Stalker (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1979)

48. Viridiana (Luis Buñuel, 1961)

47. 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (Cristian Mungiu, 2007)

46. Children of Paradise (Marcel Carné, 1945)

45. L’Avventura (Michelangelo Antonioni, 1960)

44. Cleo from 5 to 7 (Agnès Varda, 1962)

43. Beau Travail (Claire Denis, 1999)

42. City of God (Fernando Meirelles, Kátia Lund, 2002)

41. To Live (Zhang Yimou, 1994)

40. Andrei Rublev (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1966)

39. Close-Up (Abbas Kiarostami, 1990)

38. A Brighter Summer Day (Edward Yang, 1991)

37. Spirited Away (Hayao Miyazaki, 2001)

36. La Grande Illusion (Jean Renoir, 1937)

35. The Leopard (Luchino Visconti, 1963)

34. Wings of Desire (Wim Wenders, 1987)

33. Playtime (Jacques Tati, 1967)

32. All About My Mother (Pedro Almodóvar, 1999)

31. The Lives of Others (Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, 2006)

30. The Seventh Seal (Ingmar Bergman, 1957)

29. Oldboy (Park Chan-wook, 2003)

28. Fanny and Alexander (Ingmar Bergman, 1982)

27. The Spirit of the Beehive (Victor Erice, 1973)

26. Cinema Paradiso (Giuseppe Tornatore, 1988)

25. Yi Yi (Edward Yang, 2000)

24. Battleship Potemkin (Sergei M Eisenstein, 1925)

23. The Passion of Joan of Arc (Carl Theodor Dreyer, 1928)

22. Pan’s Labyrinth (Guillermo del Toro, 2006)

21. A Separation (Asghar Farhadi, 2011)

20. The Mirror (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1974)

19. The Battle of Algiers (Gillo Pontecorvo, 1966)

18. A City of Sadness (Hou Hsiao-hsien, 1989)

17. Aguirre, the Wrath of God (Werner Herzog, 1972)

16. Metropolis (Fritz Lang, 1927)

15. Pather Panchali (Satyajit Ray, 1955)

14. Jeanne Dielman, 23 Commerce Quay, 1080 Brussels (Chantal Akerman, 1975)

13. M (Fritz Lang, 1931)

12. Farewell My Concubine (Chen Kaige, 1993)

11. Breathless (Jean-Luc Godard, 1960)

10. La Dolce Vita (Federico Fellini, 1960)

9. In the Mood for Love (Wong Kar-wai, 2000)

8. The 400 Blows (François Truffaut, 1959)

7. 8 1/2 (Federico Fellini, 1963)

6. Persona (Ingmar Bergman, 1966)

5. The Rules of the Game (Jean Renoir, 1939)

4. Rashomon (Akira Kurosawa, 1950)

3. Tokyo Story (Yasujirô Ozu, 1953)

2. Bicycle Thieves (Vittorio de Sica, 1948)

1. Seven Samurai (Akira Kurosawa, 1954)

In their recent list of the top 100 American films, the BBC had named Citizen Kane at the number one spot, followed by The Godfather, Vertigo, 2001: A Space Odyssey and The Searchers.

