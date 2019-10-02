e-paper
Birds of Prey trailer: DC fans celebrate Harley Quinn’s emancipation, Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask get mixed reactions

Birds of Prey brings back fan-favourite Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) as she deals with a break-up with the Joker and accepts that ‘she is the one people should be scared of’.

hollywood Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Birds of Prey features Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).
Harley Quinn is done with Mister J. After Margot Robbie showed up in Suicide Squad, spreading Joker’s trademark brand of mayhem, the first trailer of Birds of Prey makes her realise that she is “the one people should be scared of”.

She begins by giving herself a fresh start – and a new hairstyle – but soon finds that she is not “the only dame looking for emancipation.” Harley is soon joined by Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) as they rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from Black Mask, a Gotham City crime boss.

Watch Birds of Prey trailer....

 

With the full title of the film being Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the focus is clearly on Margot Robbie in all her eccentric glory. The bits where she pays a callback to Marilyn Monroe’s Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend or where she takes umbrage to being called a chick are particularly glorious. She is celebrating the end of a toxic relationship and getting some sisters in the process.

The fan favourite Quinn and her group of misanthropic supes got a happy reaction from DC followers. Margot Robbie brings Harley Quinn back to the silver screen in the first riveting trailer for #BirdsOfPrey,” wrote one while another celebrated the end of her abusive relationship, “The way this movie is going to be about her independence from the joker after so many fetishized their abusive relationship in suicide squad is amazing #BirdsOfPrey.”

Fan were all for the relationship between the women, with Harley and Dinah’s friendship received a special shoutout. “Dinah is so done already, I love her and I live for her,” wrote a fan.

It was McGregor’s Black Mask who the fans are mixed up about. While many welcomed him to DC verse, others wondered where was the black mask of the Black Mask.“Looks very fun! A few things I’d have liked (Black Mask IN a Black Mask, Canary’s cry) but I’m optimistic so far!” read a reaction. Others welcomed McGregor to the film, “The fact that I live in the time and universe where my favorite actor, Ewan McGregor, is playing my favorite comic villain, Black Mask, in a feature film... It brings tears to my eyes.”

Directed by Cathy Yan and written by Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey will be released on 7 February, 2020. Reports, however, suggest that Birds of Prey is being overhauled in reshoots, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski stepping in to beef up the action in the third act.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 12:10 IST

At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
In PM Modi's NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
UK court rejects Pak's claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma's engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma's footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
