Brad Pitt’s magazine photoshoot is making people sweat, he calls their reaction ‘good, good fun’

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:30 IST

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is in his 50s but he is still “breaking the Internet” with sexy photos. The Ad Astra actor has become the latest obsession of the internet, thanks to his suave and sexy snapshots for a magazine.

During an interview with Etonline.com here on Wednesday, Pitt reacted to “breaking the Internet”. “I don’t know what that means,” Pitt replied, before being shown a handful of fan reactions, including one that read, “55 looks good on him. Lordt!”

brad pitt heard it was monday and came to save us



(📸 Lachlan Bailey, GQ) pic.twitter.com/zJpgrYRokd — Call Me By My @ (@NotAgainBen) September 16, 2019

Bro what these GQ pics of Brad Pitt are ruining my day he’s so hot pic.twitter.com/fxW338j0Hb — Kayla (@kaylafavia) September 16, 2019

brad pitt for gq make my ovaries explode. pic.twitter.com/QI488YCdR4 — gab ♡ (@imnikkiheat) September 16, 2019

Wh*te men I would have sex with

1. Keanu Reeves

2. Matthew Grey Gubler

3. GQ STYLE MAY 2017 Brad Pitt

Honorable mention

4. Paul Rudd — ugly grape (@nauticup) September 16, 2019

Brad Pitt has always been as undeniably cool, hot, and interesting as he is right now.



In honour of the new GQ profile, let's revisit this Rolling Stone shoot from 1999. pic.twitter.com/4Fyn0uXJEO — Hunter Devolin (@hunterdevolin) September 18, 2019

IN THIS HOUSE WE RESPECT AND REVERE BRAD PITT: https://t.co/lAbAxPMuYh — Amanda K. Dobbins (@akdobbins) September 16, 2019

“What is lordt?,” the actor asked with a laugh. After being told that it’s Twitter’s version of “Oh, lord. He’s looking fly!” Pitt quipped, “I am so unsavvy with the ol’ Internet. But great, good, good fun!”

Other comments that Pitt’s photoshoot received included: “Brad Pitt’s photoshoot for GQ has me shook, how can you look so good at 55?”

“Me saving all the gq photos of brad Pitt I see to my phone,” one wrote alongside a GIF of Beyonce on her tablet.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 15:29 IST