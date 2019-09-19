e-paper
Brad Pitt’s magazine photoshoot is making people sweat, he calls their reaction ‘good, good fun’

Brad Pitt’s latest pics in GQ magazine are a big hit with his fans online. See them here.

hollywood Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:30 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Brad Pitt’s GQ photoshoot was a big hit with his fans.
Hollywood star Brad Pitt is in his 50s but he is still “breaking the Internet” with sexy photos. The Ad Astra actor has become the latest obsession of the internet, thanks to his suave and sexy snapshots for a magazine.

During an interview with Etonline.com here on Wednesday, Pitt reacted to “breaking the Internet”. “I don’t know what that means,” Pitt replied, before being shown a handful of fan reactions, including one that read, “55 looks good on him. Lordt!”

 

 

 

 

 

 

“What is lordt?,” the actor asked with a laugh. After being told that it’s Twitter’s version of “Oh, lord. He’s looking fly!” Pitt quipped, “I am so unsavvy with the ol’ Internet. But great, good, good fun!”

Other comments that Pitt’s photoshoot received included: “Brad Pitt’s photoshoot for GQ has me shook, how can you look so good at 55?”

“Me saving all the gq photos of brad Pitt I see to my phone,” one wrote alongside a GIF of Beyonce on her tablet.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 15:29 IST

