Captain Marvel post-credits scene will feature cameo by this Avenger, says theory

A new theory suggests that Captain Marvel’s post-credits scene will feature a cameo appearance by Doctor Strange, directly setting up Avengers: Endgame. The films will conclude the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Three in back-to-back months.

The theory, posted on Reddit, suggests that Captain Marvel will end with Doctor Strange travelling back in time to alert Carol Danvers and Nick Fury of the Avengers’ plight in the future. He will then return to Titan, and deliver the ‘14 million outcomes’ line to Iron Man.

The theory suggests that Carol Danvers is the key to saving the Avengers in Endgame, and the character is expected to make a big entrance in the hotly anticipated film.

Avengers: Infinity War ended with Nick Fury paging Captain Marvel for help, and several theories suggested at the time that Fury had always been aware of the Decimation, and therefore assembled the Avengers.

Doctor Strange previously appeared in a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok. He is expected to return in an as-yet-unannounced solo sequel, to be directed by the first film’s Scott Derrickson.

Also read: Marvel duped us. New theory says Avengers Infinity War trailer was actually Avengers Endgame trailer

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland in an old interview had seemingly let slip that Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Strange, had to spout a lot of Quantum Realm dialogue in the film. But since he had no such lines in Infinity War, and since both Infinity War and Endgame were shot back-to-back, this led fans to believe that Strange will venture into the Quantum Realm in the upcoming film.

Brie Larson plays Captain Marvel, and will make her MCU debut in March. Endgame has been scheduled for an April release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 19:02 IST