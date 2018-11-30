Chris Evans wants Robert Downey Jr to host the next Oscars and their fans couldn’t agree more

Chris Evans has found another reason to shower his Avengers: Infinity War co-star Robert Downey Jr with love and appreciations. The Capn’ thinks Tony Stark would be the ideal choice to host the next Academy Awards ceremony come spring.

Chris shared a tweet that wondered who will be the next Oscars host. “It’s almost December and we still don’t have an Oscars host. Who would you like to preside over the ceremony? #FilmTwitter #Oscars2019” the tweet read. “I nominate @RobertDowneyJr,” Chris wrote with his retweet. Of course, their fans agreed. Check out their reactions:

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel has hosted the last two ceremonies, including the one in which they announced the wrong Best Picture winner. The Academy recently hosted the Honorary Oscars ceremony but didn’t announce who the new host will be.

Chris and Robert often indulge each other in healthy meme wars and an occasional snarky comment or two. They recently reimagined themselves as Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

Robert and Chris have worked together in three Avengers movies and Captain America: Civil War. They will soon be back with Avengers 4 in summer 2019. Marvel Studios had promised to reveal the film’s title after Captain Marvel trailer was out but no such luck so far.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 21:40 IST