Home / Hollywood / Cinematic thrill in the time of Covid-19

Cinematic thrill in the time of Covid-19

Justin Timberlake sends ‘Trolls World Tour’ joy from family quarantine

hollywood Updated: Apr 13, 2020 21:31 IST
The 2020 sequel "Trolls World Tour," was released on home-streaming video-on-demand platforms Friday.
The 2020 sequel “Trolls World Tour,” was released on home-streaming video-on-demand platforms Friday.
         

With the pandemic causing global shutdown, Hollywood studios have started releasing movies on home-streaming video-on-demand platforms. What with theatres all over the world shut, it’s the best way to enjoy the new releases from the comfort of our homes. The 2020 sequel “Trolls World Tour,” was released on home-streaming video-on-demand platforms Friday.

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake who returns in it posted a steaming link in his bio captioning , “Happy trolls day. Who’s watching”. The followers responded with comments like “my kids are so ready for it”.

 

Meanwhile, Justin’s wife Jessica marked her son’s birthday by donating to Save the Children and Feeding America, who are working hard to ‘’keep kids and families healthy’’ during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

 

Posting an old picture on Instagram of herself holding Silas over her shoulder, the 38-year-old actress wrote: ‘’This little man is 5 today! We’re at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now... but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy. To celebrate his big birthday, we’re supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing so much good work to keep kids and families healthy and fed during this time. Scroll through your old pictures today and post something that brings you a little bit of joy! Sending lots of love to you all... (sic)’’

