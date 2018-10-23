Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Twitter creates hilarious traditional roles for Bollywood guests

While the guest list for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s November wedding is reported to be tiny, Twitter user @Mr_LoLwa has created his own version of the roles certain industry guests could play. From calling director Sanjay Leela Bhansali the ‘fufaji’ who set the couple up to declaring Vin Diesel to be the special NRI guest, the list pokes fun at traditional Indian weddings and all the bells and whistles that come along with them.

Others that were given cool new titles include Deepika’s ex, Ranbir Kapoor, who was declared the ‘Apni ex ki shadi mai dard bhare gana gane wala ashiq (The former lover who sings sad songs at his ex’s wedding)’ and Karan Johar, ‘Dulhe ka ameer jija (the groom’s rich uncle)’.

The Twitter user also poked fun at Shah Rukh Khan (responsible elder brother), Sanjay Dutt (drunk uncle) and Amitabh Bachchan (‘tauji’).

You can check out the entire thread here:

Apni ex ki shadi mai bhi gift le jane wala shareef aashiq #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/PZU14tcozs — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Apni ex ki shadi mai dard bhare gana gane wala ashiq #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/AHVSI6kQKM — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Apni ex ki shadi mai daru pikeey hungama karne wala ashiq pic.twitter.com/JDl9d53Wcx — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Dulhe ko honeymoon ke tips dene wala dost #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/97pxHMGpJt — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Jija ke sath masti karne wali saliya #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/ipqPQdSJvE — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Bacho ko zabardasti dulha dulhan ke sath photo ki demand karne wala chachaji #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/vWWrSKnwQ9 — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Dulha dulhan ko zabardasti couple dance karwane wale dost #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/6OWCMCntQb — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Dil kholke nagin dance karne wala dulhe ka dost. #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/VSLpLgAFMF — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Khali lifafa de ke bhar pet khane wala dulhe ka tauji #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/j53SQuGQ5b — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Shadi mai sirf ladkiyo ko chedne anne wale dulhe ke tharki dost. #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/PosqFqWwak — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Shadi mai tun rehne wala dulhe ka nashedi dost #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/iFJ3D8FBmU — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

In a joint statement announcing their wedding on Monday, Deepika and Ranveer wrote on Twitter, “With the blessings of our families, gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.”

While they’ve never admitted to dating, it is rumoured that they began seeing each other while making Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela. They’ve worked together on two other films - Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. Deepika in a recent appearance on the talk show Koffee with Karan indicated that she has been dating Ranveer for the past six years.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 19:41 IST