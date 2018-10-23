Today in New Delhi, India
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Twitter creates hilarious traditional roles for Bollywood guests

From calling Sanjay Leela Bhansali the ‘fufaji’ who fixed their wedding to labelling Vin Diesel as the ‘NRI guest’, a Twitter user has created fun roles for Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s wedding guests.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have worked together on three films by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

While the guest list for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s November wedding is reported to be tiny, Twitter user @Mr_LoLwa has created his own version of the roles certain industry guests could play. From calling director Sanjay Leela Bhansali the ‘fufaji’ who set the couple up to declaring Vin Diesel to be the special NRI guest, the list pokes fun at traditional Indian weddings and all the bells and whistles that come along with them.

Others that were given cool new titles include Deepika’s ex, Ranbir Kapoor, who was declared the ‘Apni ex ki shadi mai dard bhare gana gane wala ashiq (The former lover who sings sad songs at his ex’s wedding)’ and Karan Johar, ‘Dulhe ka ameer jija (the groom’s rich uncle)’.

The Twitter user also poked fun at Shah Rukh Khan (responsible elder brother), Sanjay Dutt (drunk uncle) and Amitabh Bachchan (‘tauji’).

You can check out the entire thread here:

In a joint statement announcing their wedding on Monday, Deepika and Ranveer wrote on Twitter, “With the blessings of our families, gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.”

While they’ve never admitted to dating, it is rumoured that they began seeing each other while making Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela. They’ve worked together on two other films - Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. Deepika in a recent appearance on the talk show Koffee with Karan indicated that she has been dating Ranveer for the past six years.

