Disney CEO fires back at Scorsese, Coppola over Marvel comments: ‘Despicable’ is a word I reserve for mass murderers, not movies

Disney CEO Bob Iger has defended the Marvel movies against recent disparaging comments made by the likes of Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola. “I reserve the word 'despicable' to someone who committed mass murder. These are movies,” he said.

hollywood Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:49 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Disney's Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger speaks during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City.
Disney's Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger speaks during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City.(REUTERS)
         

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger has defended the Marvel brand of cinema that has come under fire from a few of the world's greatest filmmakers alive, such as Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola and Ken Loach. Iger said people critical of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are free to continue voicing their opinions as it is their right.

Earlier this month, Scorsese denounced the Marvel movies, saying that these were "not cinema". He likened them to "theme parks". Coppola described the films as "despicable".

At a Wall Street Journal event, Iger hit back at the accomplished filmmakers, calling them disrespectful, reports independent.co.uk. He said that if they "want to b*tch about movies, that's certainly their right" but they clearly "don't see how the audience is reacting to them".

Also read: Marvel vs Martin Scorsese’s Justice League: A complete run-down of who said what

"Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese are two people I hold in the highest regard, but when Francis uses the words, 'Those films are despicable', I reserve the word 'despicable' to someone who committed mass murder. These are movies," Iger said.

Iger also pointed out that people are watching Marvel films "by the millions". "It seems so disrespectful to all the people that work on those films. Are you telling me Ryan Coogler making Black Panther is doing something that is somehow 'less than' what Marty Scorsese or Francis Ford Coppola have ever done on any one of their movies? Like, come on. There. I said it," he added.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 19:49 IST

