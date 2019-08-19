Dwayne Johnson marries partner Lauren Hashian in stunning beachside ceremony in Hawaii, see pics

hollywood

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:07 IST

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has married longtime partner Lauren Hashian in a surprise ceremony in Hawaii. The actor shared images from the beachside wedding on Instagram on Monday. “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed),” he wrote in the caption.

The first picture shows The Rock and Hashian celebrating their wedding, and the second one shows them kissing each other with the setting sun in the background. The Rock was previously married to Dany Garcia from 1997-2007, and has a daughter with her. He has two daughters with Hashian - Jasmine, three, and Tiana, 15 months.

The couple was due to tie the knot in the spring of 2018, but delayed the wedding after Hashian got pregnant with their second child. “Then we got pregnant,” he told Rolling Stone about why they delayed the nuptials. “And Mama don’t wanna take wedding pictures with a big belly – Mama wanna look good.”

Several of The Rock’s celebrity friends wished him well in the comments section of the Instagram post. “Congrats man,” wrote frequent co-star Kevin Hart. “Congrats!!” wrote football star Tom Brady. His Jumanji co-star Karen Gillan also offered her congratulations to the couple.

The actor recently delivered another success in the form of the Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw. The film has made over $400 million so far, with a China release around the corner. He will appear in the Jumanji follow-up later this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 17:07 IST