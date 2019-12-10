e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Gal Gadot says she filmed Wonder Woman 1984 despite ‘different spine injuries’

Gal Gadot has said that Wonder Woman 1984 was physically more gruelling for her than its 2017 predecessor and she suffered many spine injuries during the making of the film.

hollywood Updated: Dec 10, 2019 16:02 IST

Press Trust of India
Gal Gadot in a still from the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer.
Gal Gadot in a still from the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer.
         

Gal Gadot says Wonder Woman 1984 was physically more gruelling for her than its 2017 predecessor and she suffered many spine injuries during the making of the film. Gadot is back as the titular superhero with the new film that is set in the 80s, taking a time leap of over 60 years.

Patty Jenkins is also back as the director of Wonder Woman 1984, and so is Chris Pine, who reprises his role of Steve Trevor. Speaking at the Comic Con Experience in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Gadot said she has forged a close bond with Jenkins, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

 

"She's one of my very best, closest friends and it's hard for me to say no to her. Also, she has a great will. I'll find myself trying to negotiate my stance with Patty and she'd be like, ‘yeah, yeah yeah, I see what you're saying, I know, but don't you think it's going to be so much better if...' Those were the moments where I was like, 'argh...!" the actor said.

Gadot said the entire shoot was hard but believes it was all "worth it". "The physical moments, because it is hard, and I have found myself with many different spine injuries because shooting this movie, for real. But at the same time, it's worth it. And watching the movie now a few times, it's totally, totally worth it," she added.

Wonder Woman 1984, which also features Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig, will hit the theatres worldwide in June next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Shiv Sena backed citizenship bill in Lok Sabha. Now it has 2 conditions
Shiv Sena backed citizenship bill in Lok Sabha. Now it has 2 conditions
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
‘No locus standi’: Govt on US Commission statement on citizenship bill
‘No locus standi’: Govt on US Commission statement on citizenship bill
PM Modi’s message after Lok Sabha victory is India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019
PM Modi’s message after Lok Sabha victory is India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019
Airtel launches voice calling over Wi-Fi service in India: How to use it
Airtel launches voice calling over Wi-Fi service in India: How to use it
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

India News

Hollywood News