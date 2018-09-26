Today in New Delhi, India
Harry Potter fans freak out about Fantastic Beasts’ Nagini reveal, take JK Rowling to task. See reactions

Harry Potter fans aren’t happy with JK Rowling about a certain character reveal in the new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer. And no, it has nothing to do with Johnny Depp.

Sep 26, 2018
Claudia Kim as Nagini in an official Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald poster.

The surprise reveal of a minor Harry Potter character in the final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the second film in a series of spin-offs from the Potter series, has left fans speculating online. The latest trailer for the film revealed that Lord Voldemort’s snake companion, Nagini, was in fact a human.

Nagini was also Voldemort’s final and most closely protected horcrux in the Potter series. Horcruxes are fragments of a wizard’s soul that have been housed inside objects. Voldemort had separated his soul into seven horcruxes, which Harry had systematically destroyed in the final book in the series.

In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the character will be played by Claudia Kim. While a large section of Twitter has reacted to the reveal with shock - the previous trailer featured another Potter cameo, by alchemist Nicolas Flamel - another section has criticised author JK Rowling for her ‘retroactive representation’.

“Let’s retroactively turn a woman of colour into a literal object owned by a white man inspired by Nazis,” one person wrote on Twitter. “There are only two Asian women in Harry Potter franchise, Cho Chang and now NAGINI?” wrote another. Rowling has altered several details about her Harry Potter series after its conclusion, including the reveal that Albus Dumbledore is gay - a theme that will reportedly feature in Fantastic Beasts.

Asked by a fan how long she’s known about Nagini’s past, Rowling replied on Twitter, “Only about 20 years.” She also clarified that Nagini was not an Animagus, but a Maledictus.

In Potter lore, and as Rowling explained herself, “They’re different conditions. Maledictuses are always women, whereas werewolves can be either sex. The Maledictus carries a blood curse from birth, which is passed down from mother to daughter.”

Here are some more reactions to the trailer:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler and Alison Sudol. The film is directed by Potter veteran David Yates and scheduled for a November 16 release.

