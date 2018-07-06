Here’s how Ant-Man and the Wasp end credits connect to Avengers 4 and Infinity War

Spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp follow

Marvel’s latest film, Ant-Man and the Wasp was released in US theatres on Friday, one week before we’ll get to see it in India. The studio is staggering the release to work around the World Cup. But since the film is out, many of the questions we’ve had since the release of Avengers: Infinity War have been answered - especially the one about how Ant-Man connects to Avengers 4.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige had previously said that the film would directly connect to Avengers 4, which has been touted as the conclusion to the 10-year story that we’ve seen unfold in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to a Vox article, Ant-Man and the Wasp has two end credits scenes - one appearing during the mid-credits and another at the very end, as has been typical of Marvel movies.

The mid-credits scene is the one that has the most significance to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because it shows Scott Lang fiddling about inside the Quantum Realm, which the film tells us is a very dangerous place. Hank Pym, Evangeline Lilly and Hope van Dyne are on the outside, monitoring him.

We will see Scott ‘collecting particles’ inside the Quantum Realm, which is rumoured to play a significant part in the upcoming final Avengers film, but when the film cuts back to the trio on the outside, we will see that they’ve been reduced to dust.

This could mean that Ant-Man and the Wasp ends at the exact moment that Thanos performs his infamous finger snap in Infinity War, which ‘killed’ half the population of the universe and half the Avengers too. The fallen heroes were reduced to dust in Infinity War and not shown to be explicitly dead.

Which also opens the door for their probable return in Avengers 4. Set pictures, an unofficial synopsis and the announcement of future films has all but guaranteed that the deaths shown in Infinity War weren’t final. But the directors, the Russo Brothers, have said that to raise the stakes, whatever we saw in the film was irreversible. This has led fans to speculate that the fourth Avengers movie will have some sort of time travel or alternate reality involved, which is where the Quantum Realm comes in. But with Scott presumably trapped inside the Quantum Realm, it remains to be seen how he will escape.

Avengers 4 will arrive in May, 2019.

