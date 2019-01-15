 Hugh Grant pleads for return of stolen script on Twitter
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Hugh Grant pleads for return of stolen script on Twitter

British actor Hugh Grant tweeted a plea to the thief who broke into his car late Sunday January 13, 2019: Please return the script that was inside.

hollywood Updated: Jan 15, 2019 15:39 IST
Reuters
Hugh Grant,Hugh Grant script,Hugh Grant Movies
Hugh Grant arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Hugh Grant took to social media on Monday to appeal for the return of a script he lost when thieves broke into his car.

The Paddington 2 star said on Twitter that his bag had been stolen from the vehicle on Sunday night and his children's medical notes might also be missing.

"In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script," Grant posted to his 335,000 followers.

"Many weeks' worth of notes and ideas," he added without identifying the document further, asking for the items to be returned to Coach Films in West London.

The 58-year-old actor, who shot to fame in 1994 as the lead in Four Weddings and a Funeral, was most recently seen on television screens in mini-series A Very English Scandal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 15:39 IST

tags

more from hollywood