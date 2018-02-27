 I never had an affair with Chris Pratt: Jennifer Lawrence finally addresses rumours | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Actor Jennifer Lawrence has quashed rumours that she and her Passengers co-star Chris Pratt had an affair while filming the movie.

hollywood Updated: Feb 27, 2018 17:46 IST
Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Red Sparrow in London.
Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Red Sparrow in London.(Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Actor Jennifer Lawrence has quashed rumours that she and her Passengers co-star Chris Pratt had an affair while filming the movie.

Pratt was married to actor Anna Faris and the couple separated in August last year. They met in 2007 on the sets of Take Me Home Tonight and got married on July 9, 2009, in Bali, Indonesia. Their son, Jack, now four, was born in August 2012.

In an interview with Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, Lawrence trashed the rumours and said, “I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on Passengers. That’s a good one.”

“I mean, they got a divorce like two years later and everybody was like, (shouting) ‘Jennifer Lawrence!’ And I was like, ‘What the...what, I’m in Montreal two years later’.” she added.

