James Cameron concedes defeat, wishes Marvel as Avengers Endgame dethrones Avatar as box office king

Avatar director James Cameron has wished Marvel after Avengers: Endgame dethroned his film Avatar as the long-reigning king of the box office. Avatar’s official Twitter account shared a special post congratulating the film and the studios.

“Congratulations, @MarvelStudios!,” read the tweet which was accompanied by a stunning image of Iron Man dancing with Pandora’s creatures. “Oel ngati kameie, I see you Marvel. Congratulations to Marvel on becoming the new box-office king, Jim Cameron,” read the text accompanying the picture.

On Sunday, Avengers: Endgame crossed $2.7902 billion at the box office, crossing the $2.7897 billion-mark set by Cameron’s sci-fi epic in 2009. When the film had crossed the record of Jim’s another film Titanic a few months ago, he had shared a similar tweet then as well. Jim had tweeted a picture of the Titanic sinking into the ocean after hitting the Avenger’s logo. “To Kevin (Feige, producer) and everyone at Marvel, an iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever,” he wrote in his tweet.

Fans appreciated Jim for his gracious congratulations for Marvel. Many were even sure that it’s a matter of just a couple of years until Jim begins releasing the highly anticipated sequels to Avatar and dethrones Endgame to reclaim the title. “It took marvel 10 years to beat Avatar lol...its a clear victory for Avatar,wait for avatar sequels to crush Endgame,” wrote one fan.

Either way, Avengers fans--and the crew-- couldn’t be happier about their victory. Chris Hemsworth, popular as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wrote “Thank you to all the fans around the world that lifted Avengers: Endgame to historic heights, making it the top grossing film of all time.” A post on the official Twitter handle of Russo Brothers read: “To the greatest fans in the universe, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.” Marvel chief Kevin Feige expressed happiness, too, over the film’s achievement, at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Thanks to all the fans, ENDGAME is #1 at the box office all time ! Wow! @marvel @marvelstudios @avengersendgamemovie @avenger pic.twitter.com/Xn8PgsqVj7 — Jeremy Renner (@Renner4Real) July 22, 2019

Avengers: Endgame was an immediate follow-up of last year’s blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War. The film’s star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

