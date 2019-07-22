It’s official, Avengers: Endgame finally overthrows Avatar as the world’s most successful film ever

The global box office has a new king in Avengers: Endgame. The superhero extravaganza this weekend usurped Avatar to become the highest-grossing film of all time, with an estimated $2.79 billion in worldwide grosses in just 13 weeks.

Avatar held onto the record for a decade at $2.789 billion. The title comes with a few caveats, however, including the fact that Avatar’s grosses are not adjusted for inflation. Also, domestically in North America, Avengers: Endgame is No. 2 to Star Wars: The Force Awakens by around $80 million.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gave a shout-out to Avatar director James Cameron Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con for holding the record for so long. Feige also noted the inflation technicality and said Cameron will probably hold the title again someday.

President of Marvel studios Kevin Feige (C) welcomes US actor Mahershala Ali on stage during the Marvel panel in Hall H. ( AFP )

“You have to shout out to James Cameron, who held that title for a long time,” Feige said. “If you adjust for inflation he still holds the title, and he’ll probably get the title again as soon as he puts out another movie. But for right now... Avengers: Endgame is the biggest film of all time.”

Marvel Studios and its parent company pre-empted the announcement on Saturday, revealing that Endgame was just $500,000 behind as of Friday, and would “close this gap by tomorrow.” Both films are now owned by Disney following its takeover of 21st Century Fox.

Brian Tyree Henry, Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Angelina Jolie, Lia McHugh and Natalie Portman speak at the Marvel Studios Panel during 2019 Comic-Con. ( AFP )

Endgame drew a sky-high 94% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website and features a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin. The fourth and final chapter in the adventures of Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and company cost around $500 million to make, including marketing costs. It set a new standard for Hollywood blockbusters in its opening weekend with stunning hauls of $357 million in North America and $1.2 billion worldwide.

Packed with spectacular fight scenes, special effects, gags and tear-jerking moments, it almost doubled the previous world record opening weekend take held by its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel announced a slate of film in their next, Phase Four of the MCU at Comic-Con on Saturday. The films include a Black Widow solo movie and a fourth Thor movie which will mark the comeback of Natalie Portman.

