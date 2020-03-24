e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Jeremy Renner seeks reduction in child support payments, says coronavirus lockdown has killed his income

Jeremy Renner seeks reduction in child support payments, says coronavirus lockdown has killed his income

Jeremy Renner has sought reduction in child support payments, claiming that his earnings have been severely hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

hollywood Updated: Mar 24, 2020 19:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Los Angeles
Jeremy Renner’s daughter lives with her mother Sonni Pacheco.
Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, who shot to fame playing the bow-wielding Hawkeye in the Marvel universe of the Avengers, has claimed that coronavirus lockdown has killed his income, and has put in a request to reduce child support payment.

Citing the work stoppage in Hollywood amid the global coronavirus pandemic, he asked a Los Angeles judge to reduce his child support payments to former wife Sonni Pacheco or their seven-year-old daughter Ava, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In court documents, as per TMZ, the Academy Award-nominated actor, 49, said that he was expecting to work less since his part with The Avengers is complete, and that the work he had on tap is now in question.

“It is likely that most productions will not resume again prior to the end of the year,” The “Bourne Legacy” star told the judge, adding: “As such, the projects that I had previously lined up to film this year are likely cancelled or postponed.”

The star told the court that he is not confident that Pacheco, a Canadian model/actress, is not allocating their $30,000 monthly payments toward Eva’s expenses, but rather her own “slush fund” for a high-end lifestyle and expensive court battle against him.

Also read: No TV shoots anymore, Hina Khan mops the floor as Karishma Tanna cooks: Here’s how celebs are self isolating

“Sonni’s voracious appetite for Jeremy’s money has no end in sight,” lawyers for the Hollywood star told the court.

Renner has requested the court rule that his business managers provide over allocations of the funds toward Ava. He told the court that nearly $11,000 monthly would meet the “reasonable needs” of the child.

Renner met Pacheco in Vancouver on the set of Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol. They welcomed Ava in 2013 and exchanged vows 10 months later, in January of 2014. Pacheco filed for divorce in December of 2014.

