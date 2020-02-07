e-paper
Knives Out sequel officially in works at Lionsgate

Lionsgate may be bringing Benoit Blanc back on screen with a sequel to their 2019 hit, Knives Out.

hollywood Updated: Feb 07, 2020 12:19 IST

Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Knives Out starred Daniel Craig in the lead role.
Knives Out starred Daniel Craig in the lead role.(Claire Folger)
         

A sequel to Rian Johnson’s blockbuster whodunit Knives Out is officially being developed at Lionsgate. The announcement was made by the studio’s two top executives, CEO Jon Feltheimer and Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake, during the company’s third-quarter earnings call.

The film, which Johnson wrote and directed, featured Daniel Craig as private sleuth Benoit Blanc, who investigates the death of a successful mystery novelist. The movie’s ensemble cast also included Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

 

During the call, Feltheimer said Knives Out is expected to cross the USD 300 million mark at the global box office soon. He said the movie “serves as further proof that franchises can emerge from any of our content verticals”, as per Variety.

Daniel had earlier said that he’d love to be a part of the sequel. Asked whether he would be willing to reprise Benoit’s role, Craig told Entertainment Weekly, “Sure. I’d be over the moon. I mean, I’d do anything for Rian. If he writes something, I’ll do it. Of course I will. Why wouldn’t I?”The British actor said he had a great time working on the acclaimed whodunit.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor asks Sara Ali Khan if she has had a one-night stand, sent naughty texts

“I had a ton of fun doing it. You aim for that every time, you aim for that to work out. It rarely, rarely does, but it did on that movie and how nice is that?” he added.

The two executives also revealed that the studio is going ahead with the fourth instalment of Keanu Reeves-led John Wick franchise. The company has already announced a release date for the fourth chapter which is May 21, 2021.

The third part, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, hit the theatres worldwide in May, 2019. It grossed USD 326 million during its theatrical run.

