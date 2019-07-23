Leonardo DiCaprio’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to release on August 15; will clash with Mission Mangal, Sacred Games, Batla House

Quentin Tarantino’s ninth directorial Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will hit theatres in India on Independence Day, Sony Pictures Entertainment announced on Tuesday. The studio decided on the August 15 date after Prabhas-starrer Saaho moved to August 30.

At the Indian box office, the film will compete against Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House. The second season of hit Netlfix show Sacred Games will also release on August 15.

Cast members Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie at the premiere of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood in Los Angeles. ( REUTERS )

The movie, led by Hollywood superstars Leornado DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, is based on the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of the Manson Family cult. It features DiCaprio, 44, as Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor, with Pitt, 55, playing his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be the neighbours of Tate, essayed by Margot Robbie in the film.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s smoking pics from Miami vacation divide Twitter

Brad Pitt, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. ( AP )

The film premiered in the US on Monday. Brad and Leo, who skyrocketed to fame around the same time more than a quarter century ago, have joined forces for the first time in a major motion picture to take on their own industry, their own town and even their own egos in a time of great change — 1969 Hollywood. Out nationwide Friday, it’s also reunited them with Tarantino. Brad has worked with him in Inglourious Basterds and Leo has worked with him in Django Unchained.

Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Emile Hirsch and the late Luke Perry also star in the film which is slated to be released in the US on July 26.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 16:16 IST