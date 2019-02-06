Liam Neeson’s controversial revenge comments force studio to cancel Cold Pursuit premiere

The New York red carpet premiere of Hollywood actor Liam Neeson’s latest action flick, Cold Pursuit, has been cancelled after backlash over the actor’s comments that he once considered a racist "revenge" attack after somebody close to him was raped.

On Monday, in an interview with a leading British newspaper, the Neeson recalled a disturbing incident when he contemplated a revenge attack on a black man after somebody close to him was raped.

“I went up and down areas with a cosh (a club), hoping I’d be approached by somebody, I’m ashamed to say that, and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him,” he said.

Shortly after the interview was released, the Neeson faced strong criticism on social media with people calling him racist.

Following the backlash, Neeson on Tuesday featured on ABC's Good Morning America to address the issue and clarified that he is not a racist. “I was trying to show honour, to stand up for my dear friend in this terrible, medieval fashion. I am a fairly intelligent guy and that's why it kind of shocked me when I came down to earth after having these horrible feelings," he asserted.

Neeson also mentioned that following the incident, he decided to seek the counsel of a priest and exercise helped him get rid of the anger.

Neeson starrer Cold Pursuit is all set to hit the big screens on February 8. In the film, Neeson’s character will be seen seeking violent revenge after his son dies mysteriously.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 16:51 IST