Maisie Williams has hilarious response to savage New Mutants review calling it ‘worst X-Men movie ever’

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 14:59 IST

Actor Maisie Williams had a tongue-in-cheek response to the poor reviews that her new film, The New Mutants has been receiving. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared a review that declared the film to be ‘the worst X-Men movie ever’.

She wrote, “Sounds like a must see! Get your tickets now.” The New Mutants, a horror-themed spin-off of the popular X-Men series of superhero films, was released in the US after multiple delays. The film was shot in 2017, and has been through a difficult production. It currently sits at a 29% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Sounds like a must see! 🧚🏼‍♀️ Get your tickets now ✨ https://t.co/4fqry3JAse — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) August 28, 2020

Co-creator of the New Mutants comic book, Bob McLeod in a recent social media post slammed director Josh Boone’s interpretation of the characters. “I was very excited when I heard they were making a New Mutants movie,” McLeod said in a lengthy Facebook post. “I thought making it into a horror movie was perhaps an interesting idea, but not at all how the characters should be introduced to the public at large. But, hey, my characters in a movie! I never would have thought that would actually happen.”

He continued, “But then, I was disappointed when they didn’t give Dani braids, although I like Blu Hunt. I was disappointed when Rahne wasn’t a redhead with spiky hair, although I adore Maisie Williams. I was disappointed that Sam isn’t tall and gawky, although I do like Charlie Heaton. But mainly I was very disappointed that Roberto isn’t short and dark-skinned. Yet another example of Hollywood white-washing. There’s just no excuse. So basically, Josh Boone erased everything I contributed to the way the characters look. And now, the movie has come out at last, and apparently they’ve credited someone named Bob Macleod as co-creator. They couldn’t even be bothered to check the spelling of my name sometime in the last three years. And that can’t be fixed. That will be on the movie forever. I think I’m done with this movie.”

It was recently reported that 20th Century Fox was at one point so disappointed with the movie that abandoning it completely and starting afresh was discussed. The X-Men will likely be rebooted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

