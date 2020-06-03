Marvel superfan transforms MCU into horror series, turns Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark into a guilt-ridden mess

hollywood

Jun 03, 2020

A fan has fashioned the Marvel Cinematic Universe of films into a horror series, in a trailer that re-imagines the superhero series with a horror twist. Titled Avengers: You Were Supposed To Protect Us, the video has garnered over 50000 hits on YouTube.

The re-cut ‘trailer’ taps into Tony Stark’s psyche, and shows him as a guilt-ridden man convinced he hasn’t done enough for his team. “You were supposed to protect us,” says Thor. “I’m the man who killed the Avengers,” Tony can be heard saying, while visuals of a dying Peter Parker, and Tony gazing sadly at a picture of the two of them, play out.

There even seems to be some internal conflict in the fan’s version of the MCU. As Tony says he has ‘no coordinates, no clues, no strategies, no options,’ Captain America counters, “The only thing you really fight for is yourself.”

The video cuts together footage from several Marvel films, including Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Fans seemed to be pleased with the edit, as the video has received over 400 likes and 10 dislikes.

“Incredible stuff man! You really have passion!” one person wrote in the comments. “The MCU has never looked better,” wrote another. “This was freaking incredible man it was so suspenseful,” another fan commented.

Tony Stark has been portrayed as a conflicted character in the Marvel films, going back to his guilt-ridden days as a weapons manufacturer in the first Iron Man movie, and his struggles with alcohol in Iron Man 2. The character was killed off after having sacrificed himself to save humanity at the end of Endgame.

The MCU is the highest-grossing film franchise in history, and Endgame defeated Avatar to become the highest-grossing film of all time, unadjusted for inflation.

