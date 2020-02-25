e-paper
Mission: Impossible 7 shoot halted in Italy due to coronavirus scare

Paramount Pictures have announced that the production of Mission: Impossible 7 has been halted in Italy due to coronavirus outbreak.

hollywood Updated: Feb 25, 2020 15:43 IST
Asian News International, Washington DC
Mission: Impossible 7 brings back Tom Cruise.
Mission: Impossible 7 brings back Tom Cruise.
         

Paramount Pictures has halted the previously scheduled three-week shoot of the much anticipated Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7 in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak. The studio announces on Monday (local time), citing the government’s missive to halt public gatherings, reported Variety.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7,” Paramount said.

 

“During this hiatus, we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

Having Christopher McQuarrie at the helm, the upcoming sequel will have the 57-year-old actor returning as the seemingly indestructible secret agent Ethan Hunt.

The studio has given the upcoming seventh instalment of the franchise the release date of July 23, 2021, whereas an eighth installment, will be released on August 5, 2022.

Hollywood News