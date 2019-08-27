New Avengers Endgame video shows the ‘astronomical, incalculable’ VFX work that went into final battle. Watch

hollywood

Marvel has released a new video that explains what went into creating the stunning visual effects of the final battle sequence in Avengers: Endgame. The almost eight-minute video features VFX supervisor Dan DeLeeuw, who offers an insight into how the team worked with real actors, stuntpeople and CGI characters to create the epic sequence.

He compared the process of creating the sequence to playing with action figures. Dan said that he worked extensively with directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who gave him and his team a rundown of what was expected, such as the Avengers HQ being blown up and the other ‘astronomical’ requirements.

Dan pointed out that most shots included actual actors, who were present on set and provided the backbone of the shot, which was later enhanced with CGI. The portal sequence in particular required a lot of work, not only because of the massive numbers of performers included, but also because they had to create the worlds on the other side of the portals as well.

The opening shot of the battle sequence has ‘some of the best before and afters ever’, Dan said. It was a synthesis of real actors and CGI - all in one sweeping shot. Dan also spoke about the shot of all the female superheroes assembling for a ‘hero shot’.

“We had everybody there,” Dan said. “We have every Avenger, from every movie that we’ve ever done, on set, at the same time.” The only one who wasn’t in the shot and added later was Valkyrie, because, Dan joked, ‘cloning is still three years out.’

Avengers: Endgame is the highest grossing film in history (unadjusted for inflation), having eclipsed the decade-long total of James Cameron’s Avatar. With almost $2.8 billion in earnings, Endgame overtook Avatar’s $2.789 billion total after a heated, month-long race.

Marvel recently unveiled its Phase IV of films, which for the first time will also include original TV shows, produced exclusively for the Disney+ app. The upcoming slate includes a Black Widow solo film, in addition to sequels to Doctor Strange and Black Panther. The TV lineup includes a Scarlet Witch and Vision sitcom, as well as a Loki miniseries.

