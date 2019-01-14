New theory says Bruce Banner could not turn into Hulk in Avengers: Infinity War because he is too happy

Now this is a wholesome fan theory if we ever read one. A Marvel fan seems to have figured out the real reason why Bruce Banner—played by Mark Ruffalo—could not transform into Hulk at will in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

According to a theory posted on Reddit, the main reason behind Bruce’s troubles with Hulk is simply that he is too happy. Here’s the full theory:

In the first Avengers movie, Bruce says his secret is that he’s always angry, which is how he can turn into the Hulk on command.

Since then, he’s been part of this amazing group of people who deeply care for him, he’s actually had a conversation with Romanov about settling down, and even on Sakaar when he stopped being the Hulk, you could see he was enjoying his time hanging out with Thor and the others (and if you remember back on Asgard, Bruce jumped out of the ship expecting to turn into the Hulk and landed on his face on the bifrost bridge). Most importantly, he hasn’t had to live his life constantly looking over his shoulder since Romanov came to get him in India.

So basically, Bruce Banner was unable to bring out the Hulk in Infinity War because he’s been a lot happier/content lately than he was when he met the Avengers.

So could this mean that he will have less problems transforming into Hulk in Avengers: Endgame? He sure has a lot to be angry about now. Half of his friends and loved ones were decimated by Thanos in Infinity War when he snapped his fingers.

Ruffalo will return with Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Chris Pratt, Josh Brolin and many others in Avengers: Endgame on April 26.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 20:52 IST