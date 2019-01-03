No, Hugh Jackman is not in Avengers Endgame; internet hoax explained

The internet recently erupted in excitement when it was noticed that a Google search for ‘famous Hugh Jackman movies’ was listing the upcoming Avengers: Endgame as one of his upcoming films. The reports have been slammed as fake news by MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Conrad.

Conrad in a blog post wrote that this was simply the doing of a prankster, and Google’s algorithm. He speculated that after someone added Avengers: Endgame to Jackman’s filmography on Wikipedia, Google crawled the page and simply did the maths. The edit listed him as playing a character named ‘Wdam Warlock’, perhaps Adam Warlock misspelled. It has since been corrected.

Endgame is the fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to feature the superhero team, while Jackman in 2017 announced that he would be retiring as Wolverine, a character that belonged to a separate film series altogether. But with Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox, Disney owns Marvel while Fox owns the X-Men characters - it has been speculated that Jackman will make a return to the superhero world.

Meanwhile, the future of Fox’s Marvel movies looks to be in trouble, with both X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants being postponed. Dark Phoenix is now slated for a June 7 release while New Mutants will arrive on August 2.

Fox also owns the rights to the Deadpool franchise, which Disney has said will continue, mostly unaffected. Marvel president Kevin Feige has said that it is too early to comment about future crossovers, but that introducing new characters into the MCU has always been the plan.

Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner, among others. It is directed by Joe & Anthony Russo and is scheduled for an April release.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 11:47 IST