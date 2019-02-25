Oscars 2019: Priyanka Chopra shares her own fairytale red carpet moment before the ceremony

Actor Priyanka Chopra is not be a part of the 91st Academy Awards and she is missing it a lot already. Hours before the ceremony kicked in, she shared a throwback picture from her own first appearance at the Oscars in 2016.

“My first Oscars! Good luck to all of tonight’s nominees! You’ve already won! #throwback,” she captioned the picture. Priyanka’s white embellished gown by fashion designer Zuhair Murad with sheer overlay was one of the best outfits of the night at the 88th Academy Awards. There, she not only made her debut on the red carpet but also presented an award.

Check out LIVE updates from 91st Academy Awards here

Priyanka’s fans also loved her throwback picture. “This outfit is still iconic,” wrote a fan. “Wow imagine being this beautiful,” wrote another. “What a year it was! From Oscars to Emmy’s. Just fabulous,” read another comment.

Priyanka made an appearance at the 2017 Oscars as well. There, she wore a strapless Ralph & Russo silver gown with geometric detailing. Check out more pictures from her red carpet appearances at Oscars here:

Priyanka is currently working on her next Hindi film, The Sky Is Pink. She will be seen with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 07:42 IST