Oscars 2020: Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone bring their romance to awards show, watch video

Oscars 2020: Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone bring their romance to awards show, watch video

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were seen sitting next to each other in the front row at the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

hollywood Updated: Feb 10, 2020 17:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone made a rare appearance at the 92nd annual Academy Awards.
Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone made a rare appearance at the 92nd annual Academy Awards.(AP)
         

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has kept his relationship with 22-year-old Camila Morrone largely out of the public eye. However, on Sunday night, the couple was seated next to each other at the 92nd Academy Awards.

While Leonardo and Camila arrived separately on the red carpet, they were spotted sitting next to each other in the front row, when Janelle Monáe walked up to audience members during her opening performance. Leonardo’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt was seated on Camila’s other side. Watch the video here:

 

At the Oscars 2020, Leonardo was nominated for Best Actor, for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. However, he lost out to Joaquin Phoenix, who won for his role as Arthur Fleck in Joker.

Also read | Oscars 2020: From Eminem’s surprise performance to Joaquin Phoenix’s stirring speech; four highlights

Leonardo, who has been in a relationship with Camila since 2017, is 23 years older than her. There has been a lot of talk about their age difference and she opened up about the same in an interview with Los Angeles Times last year.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world – where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date,” Camila said. She added that she understands the interest people have in their relationship: “I probably would be curious about it too.”

A few months ago, Camila was trolled for her age-gap with Leonardo. In a video shared on her Instagram story, she gave a clear message to her haters. “I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and...my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about,” she said.

“I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good,” she added.

Hollywood News