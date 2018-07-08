Prepare for war, Keanu Reeves reveals the title of John Wick 3

Actor Keanu Reeves has revealed that the third John Wick film will be called Parabellum. The 53-year-old actor shared the news during an interview with online portal ComingSoon.net.

Asked what the title means, Reeves, who portrays the eponymous character, said, “Prepare for war. It’s part of that famous sentence, ‘Si vis pacem, para bellum’, which translates as, ‘If you want peace, prepare for war’.”

The threequel, which will be once again directed by Chad Stahelski, will also feature actor Halle Berry in a pivotal role.

Reeves said Berry’s character in the film possesses “some information” about Wick as they share “a past”.

“John Wick is fighting for his life and thinks that Halle Berry’s character has some information for him. They have a past, and they get involved with The High Table, this kind of overlording entity,” he said.

The two actors will be joined by newcomers Angelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman, and Tiger Hu Chen.

According to the portal, Ian McShane, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ruby Rose are all expected to return for the new film, with Life star Hiroyuki Sanada as the main villain.

The franchise has proved to be a major commercial as well as critical success for Lionsgate and raked in a combined $260 million in worldwide gross.

The first two films -- John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 -- were directed by Stahelski from scripts written by Derek Kolstad with Reeves portraying a retired but deadly hitman seeking vengeance.

John Wick 3: Parabellum has a release date of May 17, 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more