Robert Downey Jr’s daughter in Avengers Endgame is getting bullied online, shares video plea for fans

Lexi Rabe, the little girl who played Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan on Avengers: Endgame has shared a video on Instagram saying that she is getting bullied online. Lexi rose to fame with the film and her now iconic line ‘I love you 3000.’

In the video, Lexi is seen apologising to her fans if she hurt them in any way and asking them not to bully her and her family. Her mother Jessica also shared a long caption with the video, mentioning how Lexi is still a child who may or may not always be eager to give autographs or entertain fans.

“I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right!,” the post read.

“We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries. But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!,” she added.

Lexi’s fans showed her a lot of support in the comments section. “I’m starting a lexi protection squad, we will fight bullies and have tea parties. Anyone?,” read a comment. “It’s time for the avengers to assemble,” read another.

Lexi has also worked in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 13:35 IST