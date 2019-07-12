Robert Downey Jr’s Sherlock Holmes 3 finds director in Rocketman’s Dexter Fletcher

Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher will direct the third instalment in Robert Downey Jr’s Sherlock Holmes film series, replacing Guy Ritchie

.Meanwhile, Downey Jr is returning to reprise his role of the iconic detective along with Jude Law who will be back as Dr John Watson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The first two movies in the franchise released in 2009 and 2011 were directed by Guy Ritchie, with both earning $524 million and $545 million, respectively.

Director Dexter Fletcher listens to a question during a press conference to promote his latest movie Rocketman in Seoul, South Korea. ( AP )

The upcoming Sherlock Holmes film is expected to hit the big screens in 2021 on December 22 and will be produced by Village Roadshow Pictures along with Joel Silver, Susan Downey, Lionel Wigram and Dan Lin. The script has been written by Chris Brancato.

Rocketman which released on May 31 minted over $175.2 million globally. Fletcher is also known for directing the 2016 sports drama Eddie the Eagle, starring Rocketman actor Taron Egerton, and for replacing ousted director Bryan Singer on Bohemian Rhapsody, which made over $900 million. Ritchie most recently directed the biggest hit of his career, Aladdin, and will next return to his roots with The Gentlemen.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 13:20 IST