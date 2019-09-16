Robert Downey Jr to return as Iron Man in Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow film

hollywood

Actor Robert Downey Jr will be back as the superhero Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Widow. Downey Jr will be seen reprising his role as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man one more time in the film, which will release in 2020, reports Deadline.

Downey Jr, who played the character for over a decade, bid adieu to Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame this year. In fact, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff also died in the film. The news was buried in a Deadline article about the Saturn Awards, where Downey Jr won the best actor in a film award.

The characters will be back as Black Widow is set before the events of Endgame. It's unknown how big Downey Jr's role in the film will be. Johansson made her MCU debut in Iron Man 2.

Directed by Cate Shortland, the film will trace the story of Romanoff, who will confront her past as a spy. It also stars David Harbour, OT Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 17:01 IST