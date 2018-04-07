Russell Crowe’s Gladiator armour sells for Rs 62 lakh at auction

The torso armour Russell Crowe wore for his Oscar-winning role in Gladiator has eclipsed expectations at a Sydney auction, selling for 125,000 Australian dollars ($96,000, Rs 62 lakh).

Sotheby’s Australia had estimated that the stunt cuirass worn in the 2000 blockbuster would fetch between AU$20,000 and AU$30,000. But much of the movie memorabilia auctioned Saturday by the Australia-based New Zealander as part of his divorce settlement exceeded expectations.

A cheerful Crowe, who turned 54 on Saturday, made an appearance after a woman sang Happy Birthday and the crowd gave him three cheers immediately before Lot 31, a violin by Leandro Bislach, sold for AU$135,000. The violin was the most expensive sale in the early part of the night and is likely to bring the highest price of the auction.

