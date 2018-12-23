Russo Brothers reveal Thanos’ plans for the future and the expected runtime for Avengers: Endgame

Director duo of Anthony and Joe Russo is always rather careful about not divulging too many details from their films but looks like they were feeling a little more generous in a recent interview. While talking to the Empire Magazine, the Russo Brothers revealed a few minor details about their upcoming highly anticipated movie, Avengers: Endgame.

They said that after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the entire universe (or whatever is left of it) has been united in its suffering and tragedy. “These are characters and a story moving forward where Infinity War happened,” Anthony Russo said. “The entire universe experienced the same fate, and has been brought together by this experience.”

As for Thanos, he has literally hung the uniform. “He’s succeeded in the thing he has set out to do. He’s done. He did it. He’s retired,” Joe Russo said.

The directors also revealed that the estimated runtime of the movie would be somewhere around 3 hours, the longest ever in the MCU. “There’s a high probability that this movie will clock in at around three hours,” Joe Russo said. “It’s a big movie with a lot of story.”

Avengers: Endgame will bring back Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and more. The film hits the big screen in April.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 20:50 IST