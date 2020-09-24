e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow postponed to May 2021, Gal Gadot-Ali Fazal film Death on The Nile pushed to Dec 2020

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow postponed to May 2021, Gal Gadot-Ali Fazal film Death on The Nile pushed to Dec 2020

Marvel superhero film Black Widow has been postponed to May 2021. This is the second time that the Scarlett Johansson film has been postponed duw to the pandemic.

hollywood Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:51 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Black Widow will release on May 2021.
Black Widow will release on May 2021.
         

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie Black Widow and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story until 2021, a setback to cinema operators hoping for a late-year surge in moviegoing. The films were among the biggest titles remaining on Hollywood’s schedule for 2020. Black Widow was delayed by six months until May 2021 and West Side Story, a movie version of the classic Broadway musical, by a year to December 2021.

The changes follow disappointing efforts to get Americans back into movie theatres after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered cinemas worldwide in March. Theatres remain closed in Los Angeles and New York, the two largest moviegoing hubs in the United States. Big chains including AMC Entertainment and Cineworld Plc’s Regal Cinemas have reopened in other U.S. cities.

The few blockbusters left on this year’s include James Bond movie No Time to Die due to debut on Nov. 20, and Wonder Woman 1984, which recently moved to Dec. 25.

Disney and others have shuffled their schedules several times as they try to gauge when the pandemic will fade enough to bring audiences back to multiplexes. Some movies have skipped theatres and gone straight to streaming services.

Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson as the Marvel action hero, had originally been scheduled for May before Disney moved it to Nov. 6. Disney on Wednesday also moved back Agatha Christie mystery Death on the Nile to December 2020 from October, and Marvel’s Eternals to November 2021 from February 2021.

“Marvel made the right & responsible decision,” Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani wrote on Twitter. “There’s a pandemic. Nothing is more important than health & lives. I can’t tell (people) to go to a movie theatre until I feel safe going to one.”

Disney still plans to release animated Pixar movie Soul in theaters on Nov. 20.

top news
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Unlock 4: What are local lockdowns and micro-containment zones?
Unlock 4: What are local lockdowns and micro-containment zones?
Umar Khalid sent to judicial custody till Oct 22 in UAPA case
Umar Khalid sent to judicial custody till Oct 22 in UAPA case
Congress leader asks why Kangana Ranaut wasn’t quizzed for alleged drugs abuse
Congress leader asks why Kangana Ranaut wasn’t quizzed for alleged drugs abuse
Sisodia’s condition stable, to undergo another Covid test in couple of days
Sisodia’s condition stable, to undergo another Covid test in couple of days
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In