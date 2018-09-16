Selena Gomez says singing for a Bollywood film would be a beautiful experience

Singer-actor Selena Gomez is open to singing in a Bollywood film, and says it will be a beautiful experience.

Asked if she would consider singing for a Bollywood film, she told IANS: "I've never been asked that! Why not, I think that would be beautiful."

Gomez found fame as a child through a Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place. She is known for making hits such as Come and Get It, The Heart Wants What It Wants, Bad Liar, Wolves and Back to You.

She has said in the past that she prefers acting over singing and does not like to sing in her acting projects. “I don’t know. My heart has always been in acting. But music has been extremely dominating in my life and I am grateful for both... I love both, but I would like to be more in acting,” she told IANS.

As an actor she has been a part of projects such as The Greatest Showman and the hugely popular Hotel Transylvania franchise. The third part, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, was released in India In July.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 12:33 IST