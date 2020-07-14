e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Shia LaBeouf gets his entire chest permanently tattooed for new film. See pics, video

Shia LaBeouf gets his entire chest permanently tattooed for new film. See pics, video

Once again, Shia LaBeouf has left no stone unturned in committing to his roles. The actor got his entire chest permanently tattooed to play a gangster in The Tax Collector.

hollywood Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Actor Shia LaBeouf got his entire chest tattooed, permanently, for his new movie, The Tax Collector. Pictures of his massive tattoo were shared by the artist on Instagram.

The actor plays a Los Angeles gangster named Creeper in the upcoming film, directed by David Ayer, who is no stranger to working with committed actors. Ayer worked with Jared Leto on Suicide Squad, and has previously collaborated with LaBeouf on Fury, in which the actor pulled a tooth. Ayer told SlashFilm earlier this year, “He’s one of the best actors I’ve worked with, and he’s the most committed to body and soul. He had a tooth pulled on Fury, and then on Tax Collector, he got his whole chest tattooed. So he kind of goes all in, and I’ve never known anyone that committed.”

 

Sharing pictures and videos of the chest piece on Instagram, artist Bryan Ramirez thanked the actor for his hard work. “Shia grew up in Echopark and came back here to give back to his community by getting this tattoo he could have gone any where but he decided to keep it in the comunity and took his time to work with me and the reservoir thank you for the trust and opportunity,” he wrote.

 

Last year, Ramirez had shared a short video of the tattoo, and written, “Some people ask is #shialabeouf tattoo real??? Yes it’s pretty real we started this back when we where filming the movie....on going sessions on this chest piece thanks for the trust on such a meaningful tattoo of your mom and pops stay tuned for the movies this guys got coming this year can’t wait to see much love homie.”

The Tax Collector stars Bobby Soto in the lead role, and also features George Lopez, Lana Parrilla, Cinthya Carmona, and Elpidia Carrillo.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

