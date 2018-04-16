Spider-Man, Star Lord take war to Thanos in new Avengers Infinity War BTS photo

How do you accommodate over 22 superheroes in one film and still keep the film entertaining? You offer the audience combinations of superheroes, then you put them in neat themes and ensure they all keep with the formula – a funny superhero, an intense one and one who can do both. Yes, we are indeed talking about the superhero phenomenon of the year, Avengers: Infinity War, which is about two weeks from release.

On Sunday, Tom Holland – who is Marvel’s Spider-Man, shared a behind-the-scenes photo and we came across yet another pairing. Our Spidey is in the company of Star Lord aka Peter Quill and Nebula. Holland wrote with the photo, “When in space... @karengillanofficial and @prattprattpratt #avengersinfinitywar #thanosdemandsyoursilence.”

Chris Pratt plays Star Lord while Karen Gillan essays the role of Nebula. Spider-Man and the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy will head to Thanos’ home world of Titan at some point during Infinity War. They are expected to have Mantis and Drax with them as well. The photo seems to be taken on Titan, and it seems Guardians and Spider-Man have indeed taken war to Thanos’ home.

In fact, Iron Man has provided Spider-Man with a new suit as he heads to space in Infinity War. The film will also see Spider-Man as a part of Avengers in this film, something he had refused in the climax of Homecoming. According to fan theories, Nebula – who s Thanos’ daughter – may die in Infinity War.

Talking about the relationship between the two superheroes, Holland recently said, “Of course it’ll develop. The bond they’ve formed is pretty strong and Tony has a great deal of responsibility for Peter and his actions. I think Peter may grate on Tony a bit more in this movie, which is fun, but our relationship definitely blossoms some more.”

Director Joe Russo also spoke at a press meet about casting Holland as the web crawler. “Tom Holland was perfect for it because he is very close to the age and he has this boyish charm. So, it felt for me that for the first time you are really getting the essence of what Peter Parker was like on the screen and off from the comic books,” said Joe.

Speaking about his love for Spider-Man, Joe said: “When I was collecting comics as a kid, I loved Spider-Man. I think there is a reason why kids relate to him and why he is one of the most popular characters in the world.”

“He is trying to grow up and deal with girls in high school, zits and getting picked on and all the issues that come along with being an adolescent while also dealing with incredible powers and hiding his identity. So, it was a dream come true for us to reinvent him in ‘...Civil War’,” he added.

The film features an A-list cast -- Benedict Cumberbatch, Karen Gillian, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, and Chris Pratt among others. The film releases April 27 in India.